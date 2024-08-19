Kaimuki hit-and-run leaves moped rider in serious condition

Honolulu police are searching for the driver involved in a hit-and-run collision that left a 26-year-old moped rider in serious condition.

The Honolulu Police Department said that, at about 7:04 p.m. Sunday, the driver allegedly broadsided the man as he was exiting the driveway of Kaimuki McDonald’s onto Waialae Avenue, east of Palolo Avenue, on his moped.

The victim was ejected onto the roadway, resulting in serious injuries. He was not wearing a helmet.

The driver, who was driving a gray Toyota Corolla, allegedly continued westbound on Waialae Avenue, with the moped wedged under the front end of their vehicle.

Police said the moped was eventually dislodged from the vehicle’s undercarriage near Crane Community Park at 2903 Kaimuki Ave., but that the motorist continued to flee the area without rendering aid or providing information.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and took the moped rider to the hospital in serious condition.

Police said it is unknown at this time if speed, drugs, or alcohol are factors in this collision. An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call HPD’s Traffic Division, at 808-723-3413.