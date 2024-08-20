Honolulu is recruiting entry-level EMTs

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services is hiring entry-level Emergency Medical Technicians with a three-day recruitment event, starting today.

From today through Thursday, the City and County of Honolulu is accepting applications for its Emergency Medical Technician Academy IV.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old, have a driver’s license and a high school diploma. Qualified applicants must also take a written test scheduled on Oct. 26.

“We are looking for recruits who have a passion to help others, often when those people are experiencing their worse moments,” said Jim Ireland, Director of the Honolulu Emergency Services Department in a news release. “It is a very difficult job and it takes a special person but it is also exciting and incredibly rewarding.”

The Academy, which is scheduled to begin next spring, runs for 20 weeks.

Once accepted, EMT recruits will receive training and be tested on basic life support skills including CPR, wound care and establishing an intravenous (IV) line. They will also be trained in ambulance operations, which includes emergency driving.

Academy recruits earn a starting pay of $4,933 a month.

To learn more, visit Honolulu’s Department of Human Resources at www.honolulu.gov/dhr.