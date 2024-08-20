Honolulu police officer hit by stolen car in Ewa Beach

Two men were arrested Monday night after they allegedly drove a stolen car into a police officer in Ewa Beach.

At about 11:35 p.m. Monday , Jeffrey Moral Pascua, 40, was allegedly driving a stolen car in Makakilo with Alan Bert Cordero, 43, who was allegedly riding with him.

Honolulu police officers “observed a stolen vehicle in the area of Makakilo” and pursued it.

“The vehicle stopped in the Ewa Beach area. Officers approached the vehicle on foot and the driver of the vehicle intentionally accelerated the vehicle and drove it towards an officer causing the officer to fall on the hood causing him to sustain bodily injury,” according to a description of the incident from police.

Pascua was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder of a law enforcement officer in the first degree and car theft. Cordero was arrested on suspicion of breaking into a car and promoting a dangerous drug in the third degree.

Both were arrested at 91-1675 Auwaha St., off of Renton Road.

The investigation is ongoing.

“Charges will be sought with the Department of the Prosecuting Attorney,” according to Honolulu police.