Moped-involved collisions send 2 to hospital in serious condition

Honolulu Emergency Services today responded to two separate, moped-involved collisions on Oahu roadways that sent two women to the hospital with serious injuries.

The first collision between a 20-year-old moped rider and a car happened at about 11:50 a.m. on Kapaa Quarry Road in Kailua, according to the EMS, just past the transfer station.

Paramedics treated the patient, said to be a visitor from Germany, for multiple injuries, and took her to the hospital in serious condition.

Just about 12 minutes later, EMS also responded to another collision involving a moped rider along Kalanianaole Highway in Waimanalo.

Paramedics treated a 29-year-old woman for multiple injuries and took her to an area hospital in serious condition. She was also said to be a visitor.