GAME DAY BLOG: Hawaii football hosts Delaware State

The University of Hawaii football team kicks off Year 3 of the Timmy Chang era hosting Delaware State tonight at Ching Complex.

The Warriors also are prepared for another ascent after going 3-10 in Chang’s first season in 2022 and 5-8 last season. The Warriors won three of four to close the 2023 season.

Chang hired Dan Morrison as quarterbacks coach, the same position he held working under June Jones at UH and SMU, and brought in Derek Fa‘avi to coach the offensive line. Fa‘avi was the Warriors’ MVP in 2005. With help from consultants Dennis McKnight and Samson Satele, Fa‘avi installed the blocking schemes and footwork specific to the run-and-shoot offense.

Chang, who will call the offensive plays again, has scrapped the packages involving a tight end and resurrected the four-wide schemes.

Delaware State, a FCS school, went 1-10 last season under Lee Hull, who returns for his second season.

The Hornets were expected to land in Honolulu on Tuesday but missed their original flight. The team arrived in different travel parties on Wednesday and Thursday.

