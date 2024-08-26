Hawaii island man, 64, charged for alleged animal cruelty

Hawaii island police have arrested and charged a man on suspicion of first-degree animal cruelty and other offenses after finding a dead dog in the middle of the street in Kau.

Police said at about 5 p.m. Friday, patrol officers responded to a report of a disturbance at King Kamehameha and Aloha boulevards in Ocean View Estates. One caller had reported a man attempting to break up a dog fight, while another reported seeing a man abusing his dogs.

Upon arrival, officers found a medium-sized, black dog dead in the middle of the road, with what appeared to be several puncture wounds to its body.

Officers found the man a block from the scene, allegedly with his hands covered in blood, and in possession of a knife with blood on the blade. He acknowledged that the dead dog belonged to him.

Police have identified the man as Robert Harris, 64, of Ocean View.

Police said Harris allegedly also had a marijuana smoking pipe in his possession.

Upon conferring with the County Prosecutor’s Office, Harris has been charged with first-degree animal cruelty; third-degree promotion of a detrimental drug; and drug paraphernalia.

Harris’s bail has been set at $5,000. He is scheduled for an appearance at Kona District Court today.

Police ask anyone with information to call Officer Taylor Au at 808-939-2520. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 808-961-8300.