Hawaiian Electric continues working to restore power after Hone

Hawaiian Electric said crews this morning continue to make progress on restoring power to the remaining customers impacted by Tropical Storm Hone.

Hawaiian Electric said as of 10:30 a.m. today, power has been restored to most customers in North Kohala, Volcano and Punaluu, but that about 1,902 remain without power.

Damage assessments are ongoing and crews continue to respond to scattered, isolated outages around the island. More personnel from Oahu will fly to Hawaii island today to help with restoration efforts.

On Sunday, some 10,000 customers in North Kohala, Volcano and Punaluu were out of power as Hone passed to the south of Hawaii island.

Customers in these areas are urged to call the Hawaii Island Trouble Line at 808-969-6666 if they are still without electricity.

Hawaii County Parks and Recreation at about noon said it opened two shelters to support households experiencing prolongers power outages due to Hone.

The shelters are located at Keaau Armory at Shipman Park, 16-512 Volcano Road, and the Pahoa Neighborhood Facility at Billy Kenoi District Park, 15-3022 Kauhala St.

Both sites are pet friendly and have WiFi, according to officials, but residents using the shelters should bring their own hygiene supplies, pet carriers, and prescriptions and emergency medications, along with electronic device chargers.

On Maui, meanwhile, crews are working to restore most of the remaining 64 Upcountry customers later today.

On Oahu, about 62 customers as of 10:30 a.m. remained without power in Mililani and Schofield. The company is investigating the cause of these outages.

“Restoration progress can be impacted due to storm debris, fallen trees, or other conditions in the field,” said Hawaiian Electric. “Even if customers don’t see crews in their area, work is being done to restore power to their communities. In many cases, additional work on the electric system is needed in other locations to restore service.”

Hawaiian Electric warns that gusty winds and heavy rains may have partially uprooted trees or cracked branches that can easily fall and cause new outages. For safety, stay at least 30 feet away from any downed power lines, and assume they are energized and dangerous.

To report an outage or downed power line, call Hawaiian Electric’s Trouble Line:

>> Oahu: 1-855-304-1212

>> Hawaii: 808-969-6666

>> Maui: 808-871-7777

>> Molokai, Lanai: 1-877-871-8461