Juror questionnaires to be mailed to Hawaii residents

The Hawaii State Judiciary will begin mailing on Sept. 4 juror questionnaires to Hawaii residents for possible jury service in 2025.

The questionnaires will be mailed to 90,000 Oahu residents, 80,000 in Maui County, 75,00 on Hawaii island and 50,000 on Kauai.

Anyone with a Hawaii state driver’s license or who is registered to vote in Hawaii may be randomly selected to receive a questionnaire.

To be eligible to serve as a juror, a person must be 18 years or older, a U.S. citizen, a Hawaii resident and able to read and understand English.

Anyone receiving a questionnaire has 10 days to complete and return it in the envelope provided.

A person failing to respond could be penalized.

For more information, go to the Judiciary’s website at courts.state.hi.us and search for Jury Service Information.

The Judiciary warns of potential scams, reminding the public that neither court staff nor law enforcement will call or email residents directly to notify them of an outstanding bench warrant or summons for failure to show up for jury duty.

Unless an individual initiates a call or email to the Judiciary, generally all communication about jury duty is handled through the U.S. mail.

The Judiciary advises hanging up if you get a call you suspect is a scam. Do not respond to questions or press any numbers.