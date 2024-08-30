Collision on Maui sends 2 to hospital in critical condition

A collision between two pickup trucks in Paia on Thursday afternoon sent two to the hospital in critical condition, according to the Maui Police Department.

The head-on collision occurred at about 1:30 p.m. Thursday on Hana Highway near Holuma Road.

Based on a preliminary investigation, the driver of a 1997 Nissan pickup truck traveling west on Hana Highway overtook another vehicle, then stopped in traffic, crossed the center line, and collided with a 2022 Toyota pickup truck traveling east.

Both pickup trucks are black.

The Nissan driver, a 36-year-old man, and his passenger, a 20-year-old woman, both of Haiku, were taken to Maui Memorial Medical Center in critical condition.

The Toyota driver, a 48-year-old Haiku man, was treated and released on scene by medics.

Police said the Toyota driver was wearing a seatbelt, but that the Nissan truck did not have seatbelts at the time of the collision. Airbags in both trucks deployed in the collision.

MPD has not yet determined whether speed, alcohol and drugs are factors in the collision. An investigation is ongoing.