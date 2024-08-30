Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Moped, e-bike riders seriously hurt in Ewa Beach crash

By Star-Advertiser staff

Traffic

A moped rider and an e-bike rider were injured this afternoon when they collided on an Ewa Beach sidewalk, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

EMS responded at about 2 p.m. to the crash near 91-1200 Fort Weaver Road.

Paramedics treated a 35-year-old woman with serious head and leg injuries, and a 12-year-old girl with serious facial injuries.

The woman was riding a moped, and the girl riding an e-bike when they collided head-on while on a sidewalk, according to EMS. Neither one was wearing a helmet.

Paramedics took both patients to hospitals in serious condition.

