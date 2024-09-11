Maʻipalaoa Bridge work to require lane closures this weekend

The state will close two lanes on Farrington Highway in Maili for the Ma‘ipalaoa Bridge Project, starting at 10 p.m. Friday, according to transportation officials.

The closure is scheduled from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. nightly, from Friday through Sunday.

Two lanes on westbound Farrington will be closed during that time to repour the concrete deck. Eastbound lanes will remain open, with a two-way contraflow through the work zone.

Today, there is a single-lane closure, westbound, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for swale work.

Officials said swale work will also take place the following Monday, requiring a single-lane closure on Farrington westbound during the same hours.

The work this weekend is part of Phase 3 of the Maʻipalaoa Bridge Replacement Project, which has been ongoing for at least five years. Maiapaloa Bridge was No. 13 on the state’s list of top priority bridges in need of replacement or rehabilitation.

The project, initially expected to be completed at the end of August, was extended through the end of October as DOT reevaluated the final bridge configuration to ensure the pedestrian path along the mauka side meets standards.

The state is expected in the future to install asphalt pavement, signs and temporary striping, with work to be announced when scheduled.

“Motorists are advised to plan accordingly, allow for extra travel time to get to their destinations and proceed with caution through any work areas,” said the state Department of Transportation. “HDOT thanks the public for its cooperation as we work to maintain safe facilities.”