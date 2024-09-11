Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Woman hospitalized after solo crash on the Pali

By Star-Advertiser staff

Traffic

COURTESY EMS The solo crash occurred at about 11:12 a.m. on the Pali Highway, Kailua-bound, just before the tunnel.

A woman estimated to be in her 70s is in serious condition after crashing her sedan on Pali Highway this morning, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

The solo crash occurred at about 11:12 a.m. on the Pali Highway, Kailua-bound, just before the tunnel.

The woman apparently lost control of her four-door sedan, spun, and collided head-on into a guardrail.

EMS treated the woman and took her to a hospital in serious condition. She appeared to be the only occupant of the car.

No other injuries were reported.

No further information was available.

