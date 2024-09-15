Players say it’s not all on Chang, they share blame

HUNTSVILLE, TEXAS >> While head coach Timmy Chang accepted blame for the Hawaii football team’s 31-13 loss to Sam Houston, the Rainbow Warrior players insisted it was an ensemble effort.

“He takes the blame because of the man he is,” said defensive tackle Ezra Evaimalo, one of five co-captains. “He comes out here and he gives us more than we need. We’ve come a long way with Timmy. It’s so hard to look at the scoreboard, (and people say), ‘Timmy, Timmy, Timmy.’ At the end of the day, we’re the ones on the field. We’re not playing assignment football. All of us. It’s a team thing. I want Coach Timmy to know that, too. It’s not on him. He does so much for us.”

Linebacker Logan Taylor, also a co-captain, said, “Timmy took the blame but it’s not his fault. We’re standing behind him a thousand percent. He is our leader.”

Several Warriors were able to use last week’s bye to heal from injuries. For the first time since the 2007 season, the Warriors will travel on chartered flights for all road games. They also had productive practices the past week in Manoa and on Friday at Caney Creek High in Conroe, Texas.

“That’s all just external,” slotback Pofele Ashlock said. “At the end of the day, you have to line up 11 on 11 and play football. We have to find more leaders on our team and step up and have a voice and not let Chang do all the leading. All of us have to be leaders. It doesn’t matter where you are on the depth chart.”

Taylor added: “We’re not going to hang our heads. … We’re going to go back to work. We’re not just going to lay down. We’re going to keep coming. It does hurt. It would be weird if it didn’t hurt.”

Warriors of the past return

Four-fifths of the Warriors’ starting secondary in 2007 were on the UH sideline during the game. Former cornerbacks Gerard Lewis and Myron Newberry, nickleback Ryan Mouton and safety Jacob Patek live in Texas. Defensive line coach Jeff Reinebold, who is in his second stint with the Warriors, recruited the four players. Keao Monteilh was the fifth starter in that secondary.

Many Warriors ailing

Slotback Koali Nishigaya, who was making his first start of the season, exited after being hit on the helmet in the fourth quarter.

Because of the humidity, 17 Warriors received IV treatments to replenish fluids.

BearKats get stadium upgrade

Renovation was completed Friday on the visitors locker room at Bowers Stadium.

It was one of the phases to remodel the 38-year-old stadium. After this season, the West side of the stadium will be razed and new stands, luxury boxes and coaches/media booths will be built. The $80 million project will be completed in two years.

UH will play host to Sam Houston next year.