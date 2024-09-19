‘Security incident’ shuts Hilo-based medical imaging company

Hilo-based Hawaii Radiologic Associates has canceled all patient appointments for medical imaging services since late August due to what it called “a security incident that affected some of our systems.”

In a sign attached to its double doors at 670 Ponahawai St. in Hilo, HRA said, in part: “While no electronic public health information (ePHI) was accessed, compromised or disrupted in our investigations thus far, we will not be performing STAT exams and walk in xrays temporarily as our security teams review and update our infrastructure.

“We take our responsibility to protect sensitive information seriously and will continue to monitor our systems closely.

“We will contact patients and providers as soon as we resume normal operations.”

The security incident causing a computer system malfunction and interruption of service is reminiscent of a ransomware attack HRA experienced on Oct. 20, 2022, that caused the company to shut down all four of its facilities to the public for more than three weeks. Those facilities include the Ponahawai Clinic, the East Women’s Imaging Center in Hilo, the HRA West Clinic in Kailua- Kona, and the firm’s administrative offices in Hilo.

Company officials could not be reached for comment Monday.

“Many patients have been waiting for their doctors to get life-making decisions from their MRI reports,” an HRA patient who requested anonymity told the Hawaii Tribune-Herald. “Many people have had to cancel scheduled visits with doctors on Oahu … due to the fact that the doctors cannot get the reports needed.”

A Hilo man whose son requires periodic MRI tests performed at the Ponahawai Clinic after having a brain tumor removed said Monday he tried calling HRA, but the phone didn’t ring and then went to a busy signal about 10 seconds later.

“This may catch people off guard. They may be rolling up expecting they’re going to have a CAT scan or an X-ray,” said the man, who also requested anonymity.

“I drove over this morning — given that the appointment was (Tuesday), and I didn’t want to not show up and have them go, ‘Well, where were you?’” he continued. “There was a very nice young lady sitting at a table right behind their double doors. She told me, ‘I’m sorry. We’re down. We don’t know when we’ll be back up, so you may want to call your requesting doctor and have them route your request through … the Hilo Benioff Medical Center.’”

The man contacted the Tribune-Herald a second time and said that during his previous conversation with the Tribune-Herald, a HRA representative left him a phone message informing him his son’s MRI appointment scheduled for Tuesday had been canceled.

“They didn’t have a reschedule date,” he said. “They also said I could phone them for more info, but that their phone system was sometimes also down.”

As was the case after the 2022 ransomware episode, Hilo Benioff Medical Center has stepped into the breach to provide services to HRA patients.

“Hilo Benioff Medical Center has experienced an overall increase in utilization of our imaging services,” said Elena Cabatu, spokesperson for the hospital. “Walk-in appointments for imaging services are available at the hospital Monday-Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Select imaging procedures require scheduling. “In addition, walk-in X-ray services are also provided at our East Hawaii Health Clinic in Keaau, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.”