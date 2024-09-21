Police close H-3 eastbound to Halawa due to vehicle crash, fire
The eastbound lanes of H-3 freeway are closed this morning as Honolulu police and firefighters respond to a motor vehicle collision and fire.
Police said at about 10:40 a.m. that the freeway was closed eastbound to Halawa before the Harano Tunnels.
Motorists should use alternative routes, they advised.
HPD dispatch said that officers responded at 10:13 a.m. to motor vehicle collision and fire call.
The Honolulu Fire Department said it was responding to a “vehicle fire to rescue auto extrication incident.”
No further details were immediately available.