Police close H-3 eastbound to Halawa due to vehicle crash, fire

The eastbound lanes of H-3 freeway are closed this morning as Honolulu police and firefighters respond to a motor vehicle collision and fire.

Police said at about 10:40 a.m. that the freeway was closed eastbound to Halawa before the Harano Tunnels.

Motorists should use alternative routes, they advised.

HPD dispatch said that officers responded at 10:13 a.m. to motor vehicle collision and fire call.

The Honolulu Fire Department said it was responding to a “vehicle fire to rescue auto extrication incident.”

No further details were immediately available.