Detention hearing set for 2nd Maui bombings’ suspect

A 43-year-old man arrested Wednesday in connection with the ongoing investigation of improvised explosive devices found in Kula and Kahului will remain in federal custody before his detention hearing Thursday morning, according to court records.

Jess Kiesel Lee made his initial appearance in federal court this morning before U.S. Magistrate Judge Rom A. Trader.

Lee was charged by federal criminal complaint Tuesday with being a felon in possession an “explosive that has been shipped or transported in or affecting interstate or foreign commerce” and “maliciously damaging, by means of explosives, property affecting interstate commerce” on Aug. 7.

Lee was arrested by officers with the Maui Police Department as part of the probe run by MPD and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Jonathan D. Slack and Wayne A. Myers are prosecuting the case. Lee’s attorney is Audrey L.E. Stanley.

On Aug. 7, around 4:45 p.m., MPD officers encountered “multiple improvised explosive devices” near Kaamana Street in Kula. After rendering the IEDs that were found safe, MPD officers sent the explosives to the FBI Laboratory for analysis, according to the criminal complaint.

FBI lab technicians found one of Lee’s fingerprints on the adhesive side of masking tape on one of the IEDs recovered from Kaamana Street in Kula.

Lee’s arrest is the second to result from the joint MPD and FBI investigation into a series of IEDs left on Maui, one of which detonated and damaged a sport utility vehicle.

On Aug. 13, 47-year-old Robert Francis Dumaran, of Kahului, was ordered held without bail by a federal magistrate judge after he was arrested Aug. 10 on a federal warrant alleging that he possessed “an unregistered destructive device and attempting to damage property by means of explosives.”