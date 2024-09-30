Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Motorcyclist dead after Hilo collision Sunday night

By Star-Advertiser staff

STAR-ADVERTISER

A Hawaii island police vehicle.

Hawaii island police say a male motorcyclist has died after a collision with a sedan in Hilo on Sunday night.

Police said at about 9:35 p.m., police responded to a traffic collision between a 2019 Kawasaki motorcycle and 2015 Nissan sedan at Ainaola Drive and Komohana Street.

The motorcyclist was said to be traveling southwest on a Kawasaki on Ainaloa, while the driver of the Nissan was heading northeast and turning left onto Komohana Street.

Police said the motorcyclist — who was helmeted — was unresponsive at the scene. He was taken to the Hilo Benioff Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 10:22 p.m.

He has not been positively identified yet, police said. An autopsy has been scheduled to determine the exact cause of death.

The driver of the Nissan, a 37-year-old man from Hilo and a juvenile passenger in the rear seat were not injured in the collision. His front-seat passenger, a 23-year-old woman from Hilo, sustained minor injuries and was taken to Hilo Benioff Medical Center, where she was treated and released.

Police have opened a negligent homicide investigation, and believe speed was a factor in the collision at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Jerome Duarte at 808-961-2339 or Jerome.Duarte@hawaiicounty.gov. Anonymous tips can be reported to Crime Stoppers at 808-961-8300.

Police said this was Hawaii County’s 23rd traffic fatality this year compared to 14 at the same time last year.

