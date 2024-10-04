Off the News: UH-Manoa to host NBA preseason game

Hawaii has no pro sports team of its own to cheer for, so it’s always a treat for fans when top-caliber athletes come to play.

On Saturday, two NBA West Coast teams — the Los Angeles Clippers and Golden State Warriors — will vie in a preseason game at 1 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. Many new talents will be wowing the crowds alongside established stars — including the Warriors’ Stephen Curry, who surely gained new fans with his electrifying performance in Paris’ Summer Olympics, helping Team USA attain the gold medal.