Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Wednesday, October 9, 2024 86° Today's Paper

Top News

Man, 56, critical after solo crash on Vineyard Boulevard

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today

Traffic

COURTESY HONOLULU EMERGENCY MEDICAL SERVICES

COURTESY HONOLULU EMERGENCY MEDICAL SERVICES

A 56-year-old man is in critical condition after his vehicle veered off the road and struck a traffic light pole early this morning in the Punchbowl area.

Honolulu police said the crash occurred around 6:36 a.m. when the man, driving westbound on Vineyard Boulevard, attempted to turn left onto Pali Highway. For unknown reasons, the vehicle left the roadway and collided with the pole.

Paramedics transported the man to a nearby hospital in critical condition. Police said that the crash happened at a low speed and the driver was wearing his seatbelt at the time.

Speed, drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the collision, and the investigation is ongoing.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide