Man, 56, critical after solo crash on Vineyard Boulevard

A 56-year-old man is in critical condition after his vehicle veered off the road and struck a traffic light pole early this morning in the Punchbowl area.

Honolulu police said the crash occurred around 6:36 a.m. when the man, driving westbound on Vineyard Boulevard, attempted to turn left onto Pali Highway. For unknown reasons, the vehicle left the roadway and collided with the pole.

Paramedics transported the man to a nearby hospital in critical condition. Police said that the crash happened at a low speed and the driver was wearing his seatbelt at the time.

Speed, drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the collision, and the investigation is ongoing.