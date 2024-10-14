Moped rider in serious condition after collision with bus

A man in his 30s riding a moped is in serious condition after he was hit by a bus on Ala Moana Boulevard today, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

EMS responded to the scene near 1260 Ala Moana Boulevard at about 4:30 p.m. today.

Paramedics provided advanced life support to the moped rider, who suffered extensive injuries after he was hit by a bus, EMS said. He was taken to a hospital emergency room in serious condition.

No further details were available.