UH regents criticized over search, process for next presidents

University of Hawaii regents today received criticism for their search for the next UH president, including concerns over their closed-door discussions about the two finalists and the absence of any local candidates.

Some of the testimony — both in writing and in person — urged the 11 regents to start their search over, while others objected that the appointment of an interim president in the meantime would delay efforts and progress at UH.

Both of the finalists previously told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser that they were flying back to Honolulu earlier this week, but neither appeared at today’s meeting at UH-Manoa’s Bachman Hall.

They are Julian Vasquez Heilig, 49, provost and vice president of academic affairs at Western Michigan University; and Wendy Hensel, 54, executive vice chancellor and university provost for The City University of New York.

Following their earlier whirlwind visits across to UH campuses across four islands, the overwhelming written and oral testimony favored Heilig, although Hensel also has support.

Erik Beach, president of Hawaii Community College’s student government, wrote that Heilig’s “answers were intellectual, factual and inclusive in their nature and I could feel that he honestly cares about the students and their needs. His connections to our islands and our culture are genuine and unbiased. He is both relatable and open to student engagement which is very important in these changing times.”

But Calvin Black, coordinator for the Hawaii Community College’s on-campus employment center, wrote that Hensel would be better suited to become UH’s 16th president.

“Wendy seems more qualified, more knowledgeable, and better equipped to lead UH than Julian,” he wrote in his testimony. “Many or most of Julian’s answers to questions, and his speech at the open forums, seemed filled with fluff about ‘listening to constituents,’ which to be clear is absolutely necessary, but in this case felt more like he was just saying what he knew people would want to hear rather than articulating any clear vision or path forward. Despite Julian’s extensive CV, Wendy’s background and work history seem more relevant to the position.”

The regents later adjourned into executive session where they planned to meet Vasquez Heilig and Hensel for the first time as the full board and discuss the finalists behind closed doors.

It was unclear whether the regents were going to meet with them separately, either in person or remotely.

The regents plan to continue today’s meeting to Thursday where any number of options might be announced, including their selection of the next president, a pending announcement while they negotiate pay and other compensation or even the possibility that the search will begin anew.