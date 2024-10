A billboard protesting the controversial ‘Project 2025’ agenda and the Trump-Vance Republican presidential ticket is seen in Milwaukee before the start of the second day of the 2024 Republican National Convention on July 16.

In 1787, 55 people worked tirelessly to write our current U.S. Constitution. They assembled not as Republicans, Democrats or Independents, but as Americans. The current Republican Party has written its 900-plus page manifesto — Project 2025 — that most likely will be America’s “new” Constitution should it win the presidency. The writers are far-right-wing Republican fascists. No Democrat or Independent had any input into the document. Yet, all Americans will be living under this secret document should Donald Trump win.

Please read the summaries of that writing. As an American you know how you must vote.

Mike Anfinson

Kahuku

