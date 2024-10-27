Flood advisory posted for island of Maui

UPDATE: 2 p.m.

As heavy rains continue to soak Maui, a flood advisory is now in effect until 4 p.m. today.

At 12:56 p.m., radar indicated heavy rain over west, south and south-central Maui, according to the National Weather Service. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour.

The advisory covers Kahului, Kihei, Lahaina, Maalaea, Waikapu, Puunene, Wailuku, Wailea, Olowalu, Keokea, Kula, Ulupalakua, Makena, Kaanapali, Napili-Honokowai, Ukumehame Beach Park and Launiupoko., where rainfall rates have reached between 1 to 2 inches per hour.

The heavy rain is prompting concerns for rapidly rising water levels in typically dry gulches near Kihei and Wailea. Residents and visitors are advised to stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low-lying areas prone to flooding. While the flood advisory is set to expire at 4 p.m., the NWS noted that it may be extended if flooding conditions persist.

A flood watch remains in effect for all Hawaiian islands.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

Hawaii residents and visitors should prepare for possible wet weather through Monday as heavy rain, flood risks and even winter conditions on Hawaii island summits have prompted multiple advisories.

The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for all Hawaiian islands through this afternoon, citing unstable atmospheric conditions and ample moisture moving over the state. Periodic showers, some locally heavy, are expected with the potential for isolated thunderstorms, especially in windward areas. With grounds already saturated from recent rain, flash flooding could develop rapidly, affecting low-lying and flood-prone areas.

Residents are advised to monitor weather forecasts, as flash flood warnings could be issued with little notice. Flooding may lead to road closures, particularly in urban areas where rapid runoff is likely.

Hawaii island summits are under a winter weather advisory through 6 a.m. Monday, with the potential for up to six inches of snow by early Monday. Weather officials warn that blowing snow, low visibility and icy roads will make travel hazardous at high altitudes, with conditions possibly reducing visibility to near zero. Those planning to drive in higher elevations are urged to stay informed about road conditions and consider delaying travel if visibility worsens.

The severe weather pattern, marked by increased moisture and instability, is expected to continue with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms today, with wet conditions possibly lingering through parts of Monday. Starting Tuesday, forecasters anticipate a return to a more stable tradewind pattern, bringing drier and more predictable weather across the islands.

Weather officials also issued a small craft advisory for waters around Hawaii, including Maalaea Bay, the Pailolo and Alenuihaha Channels, as well as the leeward and southeast waters of Hawaii island. The advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. Monday, with east winds expected to reach up to 25 knots in these areas, except for Maalaea Bay where winds are anticipated to come from the north to northeast.

Conditions will be challenging for small craft, and mariners are urged to use caution. The NWS advises inexperienced boaters, particularly those in smaller vessels, to avoid these areas due to the heightened risk of hazardous winds.