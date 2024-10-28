Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Solo crash in Kailua leaves car resting on its side

By Star-Advertiser staff

COURTESY EMS The scene of the crash in Kailua.

Honolulu first responders were on the scene for a solo crash at Kailua Road on Sunday evening that resulted in a vehicle jumping the sidewalk and resting on its side against an iron fence and next to a tree.

The Honolulu Fire Department responded at about 6:07 p.m. to the scene at Kailua Road and Hamakua Drive fronting Windward Boats. HFD responded with four units, but confirmed no individuals were pinned.

A “narrow bridge” sign had apparently been knocked down in the collision.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene, but the male driver declined transport. EMS reported there were no major injuries.

No details on what led to the crash were available.

