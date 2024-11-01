Shark bites surfer, severs his leg at popular Maui surf spot

A 61-year-old Maui man surfing at Waiehu Beach Park on Maui was critically injured by a shark bite this morning.

Maui police, fire personnel and medics, dispatched at 7:05 a.m., were first on the scene at the popular surf spot known as “Sandpiles.” Police applied tourniquets to control bleeding. However, first responders said the man’s leg was completely severed below the knee.

Assistant Fire Chief Jeff Giesea said that the man was alert while being treated onshore before being transported to Maui Memorial Medical Center in critical condition. His current condition is unknown.

In response to the incident, officials closed the Waiehu Beach Park gate and warned beachgoers to avoid entering the water between Paukūkalo and Waihe‘e until further notice. According to Maui Fire Department protocol, public advisories extend one mile in each direction from a shark incident site, maintained through at least noon the following day unless more shark activity is reported.

The Maui Fire Department has deployed a drone, rescue watercraft and personnel to monitor the area, with assistance from the state’s Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE), which posted shark warning signs and helped cordon off the beach area.