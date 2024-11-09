Rainbow Wahine basketball wins at Portland State

MeiLani McBee scored a team-high 12 points in 23 minutes off the bench and Hawaii dominated Portland State in the second half to win 72-50 tonight at Viking Pavilion in Portland, Ore.

Hawaii (1-1) outscored Portland State (0-1) 39-24 in the second half to earn its first win of the season.

Daejah Phillips added 11 points on 4-for-6 shooting and center Ritorya Tamilo finished with 10 points in 15 minutes.

UH started four different players from Thursday’s season-opening loss to Portland.

Jovi Lefotu had nine points and four rebounds off the bench and Brooklyn Rewers, who got the start against Portland, came off the bench to finish with seven points and five rebounds in 13 minutes.

Hawaii returns home and will play in the Bank of Hawaii Classic next beginning on Nov. 22 against Louisiana-Monroe.