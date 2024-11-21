Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Man, 68, serious after 2-vechicle collision in Waipahu

COURTESY EMS

A two-vehicle collision in Waipahu on Wednesday afternoon has resulted in serious injuries to a 68-year-old man, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

EMS responded at 12:44 p.m. to the scene at Mokuola and Waipahu streets.

Paramedics treated two patients — a 66-year-old man who was evaluated on scene and declined transport and a 68-year-old man who suffered multiple injuries.

EMS took the 68-year-old man to a trauma hospital in serious condition.

Two SUVs at the scene appeared to have damage to their front ends from the collision. No information on what led to the crash was available.

