Wahine hold off ULM, fueled by Wahinekapu’s 20 points

By Billy Hull

Hawaii guard Lily Wahinekapu gets around UC Irvine guard Shirel Nahum during the first half of a game, on Feb. 3, in Honolulu. Wahinekapu scored a team-high 20 points and made a crucial step-back jumper with 38 seconds remaining to help the Hawaii women's basketball team hold off Louisiana-Monroe 69-64 today at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

Senior Lily Wahinekapu scored a team-high 20 points and made a crucial step-back jumper with 38 seconds remaining to help the Hawaii women’s basketball team hold off Louisiana-Monroe 69-64 today at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

Freshman center Ritorya Tamilo added 12 points, eight rebounds, five blocks and three steals for Hawaii (2-1).

Daejah Phillips poured in 13 points and six assists for UH, which rode its starting lineup of Wahinekapu, Phillips, Tamilo, Imani Perez and MeiLani McBee for heavy minutes.

All five played at least 27 minutes with Phillips recording a game-high 33 minutes.

UH led by as many as 16 points in the second half but gave up 15 points on free throws in the third quarter alone to allow the Warhawks (3-2) to get back into the game.

Jakayl Johnson scored 24 of her game-high 25 points in the second half and ULM pulled within a point at 64-63 in the final minute.

Wahinekapu’s jumper made it a 3-point game and Phillips grabbed a crucial offensive rebound off a Wahinekapu miss up 3 and McBee hit two free throws to put the game away.

The Warhawks never led.

Up next for Hawaii is Eastern Washington on Sunday at 2:30 p.m.

