Surveillance cameras lead to graffiti suspects

The Honolulu Police Department and CrimeStoppers have credited public assistance and newly installed surveillance cameras in Chinatown with helping to solve a recent criminal property damage case that occurred Nov. 11.

Three of the four suspects involved in the incident have been identified and arrested through tips from the public and the efforts of HPD detectives and officers.

On Nov. 11 at approximately 4:24 a.m., three male suspects and a female accomplice vandalized the newly renovated Hocking Hale building on North King Street in Chinatown.

The group spray-painted large graffiti on three walls of the property, causing an estimated $2,500 in damage.

A 30-year-old woman was arrested Tuesday at approximately 5:05 p.m. for alleged second-degree criminal property damage.

On Wednesday a 26-year-old man was taken into custody at about 12:30 p.m., and a 32-year-old man was arrested later that evening at 6:50 p.m. Both were also charged with second-degree criminal property damage.

Authorities continue to seek help in identifying the fourth suspect, who is known by the moniker “SEVLR.”

The unidentified male suspect is described as being in his 20s, possibly of Asian descent, with an average build and black hair. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a black shirt and black-and-white shorts.

Anyone with information is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300 or submit tips anonymously at honoluluc­rimestoppers.org or through the P3 Tips app.

Moped rider fatally hit by driver on Kapiolani

A moped rider was killed Wednesday evening when he was hit by a car turning on Kapiolani Boulevard, authorities said.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said paramedics responded to a 5:55 p.m call and treated a man, possibly in his 30s, who was hit by a vehicle on Kapiolani Boulevard near Kaheka Street.

The man suffered extensive injuries, and paramedics “continued advanced emergency medical treatment en route to an emergency room,” EMS said. He was taken in critical condition to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Honolulu police said the moped rider, who was not immediately identified, was traveling east on Kapiolani Boulevard, when he was broadsided by a vehicle driven by a 31-year-old woman traveling west on Kapiolani Boulevard and attempting to make a left turn onto Mahukona Street. The moped rider was thrown onto the road.

He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, police said. Speed, drugs and alcohol do not appear to be contributing factors, according to the Honolulu Police Department’s Traffic Division.

This was Oahu’s 43rd traffic fatality so far this year, compared with 51 at the same time in 2023.