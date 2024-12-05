Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Man, 40s, airlifted from Koko Crater Stairs after cardiac arrest

Honolulu firefighters rescued a man in his 40s who suffered cardiac arrest while hiking up Koko Crater Stairs on Wednesday evening.

The Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call at about 5 p.m. for a hiker experiencing a medical emergency at Koko Crater in Hawaii Kai. Six units with 17 personnel responded.

The first unit arrived on the scene, established command and climbed up the trail by foot.

Bystanders started CPR after the patient went into cardiac arrest on the stairs, according to HFD, until firefighters reached the hiker at 5:19 p.m. They conducted a medical assessment and continued CPR.

HFD’s Air 1 helicopter airlifted the man to a nearby landing zone, where care was transferred to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services at 5:38 p.m.

Paramedics provided him with advanced life support, and took him to the hospital in critical condition.

