Letter: Proper safety gear a must for all offshore activities

The recent rescues of kayakers off Oahu shores, including a Kamehameha student, need to be a wake-up call to the increasing number of kayakers, windsurfers, kiteboarders and others who have had gear failure or exhaustion.

As a former lifeguard and a longtime licensed captain, I have participated in many offshore searches on Oahu, Maui and Molokai. Some were successful and some were not. Locating someone during the day is tough enough, but it becomes nearly impossible at night. A person in trouble needs a marine handheld radio, locator beacon or a waterproof cell phone, a waterproof light and a comfortable inflatable life vest.

It is not macho to go offshore without any safety gear. We need legislation requiring minimum safety gear for rapidly growing water sports. Boats are required to have safety gear; why not for canoes, kayaks, kiteboards and other craft that venture miles offshore?

David Jung

Punchbowl

