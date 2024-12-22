Letter: Stop worrying and give Trump a chance

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

In a recent letter, the writer lamented the choice of the majority when they voted, as they said, “between democracy and freedom and anger, fear and hate” (“Trump reign could spell disaster for democracy,” Star- Advertiser, Dec. 18).

The writer is predicting a bleak future for the U.S. with Donald Trump in office, while I and the majority who voted for him can see the complete opposite.

We can see the end of four years of failure with the Joe Biden/Kamala Harris agenda, and did not want four more years with Harris. God help us if Harris was elected president.

Trump hasn’t even been sworn into office yet and leaders of big business have been flocking to meet with him and world leaders are excited about working with him. A big Japanese company has pledged a $100 billion investment in the U.S. because of Trump.

I say give Donald Trump, my president and yours, a chance.

Harold Nakagawa

Mililani

