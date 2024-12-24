Pearl City house fire intentionally set HFD investigator finds

A Honolulu Fire Department investigator has determined that a Pearl City house fire Friday was intentionally set.

The blaze in the Akeukeu Street home was reported at 11:44 a.m. and quickly extinguished by eight responding HFD units with 27 personnel. Firefighters determined that the home was unoccupied at the time and extinguished the fire at 11:57 a.m., according to HFD.

The investigator classified the cause as “incendiary,” officials said in a news release Monday.

“The point of origin was ignitable liquid in one of the structure’s bedrooms. The ignition source was a cigarette lighter,” HFD officials said.

The damage estimate was $1,000 to the building.