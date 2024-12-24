Hawaiian Native Corp. executive under federal investigation dies

The founder of global government contractor Hawaiian Native Corp. and its 11 DAWSON subsidiaries, who was on leave pending the outcome of a federal investigation into potential financial and tax crimes, has died.

Christopher Mailani Dawson, 60, HNC board chairman and DAWSON chief executive officer, resigned amid the probe in 2023, saying he felt that was best for the company. He died at 12:46 p.m. Dec. 19.

The cause of death was a gunshot wound, and the manner of his death was suicide, according to the city Department of the Medical Examiner, although a statement from his family questioned the report.

“We are deeply saddened to share that our Beloved Son, Brother, Father, and Grandfather, Christopher Mailani Ho‘oka‘amomi Dawson has unexpectedly passed away of unknown causes,” read a statement from the Dawson Kanahele ohana. “Despite recent media reports to the contrary, we have spoken with the Medical Examiner’s office who advised us that they are looking at additional evidence. Their position is that the investigation is still ongoing. During this incredibly difficult time, we ask for privacy as we mourn this profound loss and take time to heal. We are grateful for your understanding, prayers and support. The family is not taking any media calls at this time.”

The Medical Examiner’s Office subsequently issued the following statement: “The final autopsy report is not complete, and a law enforcement investigation is ongoing. The Office of the Medical Examiner has agreed to conduct a second examination, the results of which will be incorporated into the final autopsy report.”

DAWSON executives declined to discuss details about who has been questioned by federal investigators and what kind of evidence was seized during a June 27, 2023, search of the DAWSON office at 900 Fort Street Mall.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

Allen Hoe, board chair of HNC, and Dave Johnson, president and CEO of DAWSON, told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser in a statement:

“We are profoundly sorry to hear of the passing of Chris Dawson. As our founder, he was instrumental in shaping the early chapters of our company’s story. We honor the foundation he helped create and remain committed to building on that legacy. Our heartfelt aloha and condolences go out to his family and friends during this difficult time.

“At this time, we would like to give the Dawson family time to grieve and do not have any further comment,” Hoe said.

In addition to founding HNC and the DAWSON companies, Christopher Dawson, “a Native Hawaiian social entrepreneur dedicated to creating wide-scale economic and cultural impact,” was founder of Hawaii Polo Life and the Hawaii International Polo Association, according to his website.

Dawson was “an internationally accomplished polo player and a leader in his sport,” according to the company website. He was dedicated to supporting the Native Hawaiian community through “philanthropy, his business enterprises, and his work to teach Hawaiian history and culture through the lens of polo.”

The investigation, run by the Defense Criminal Investigative Service and the Internal Revenue Service, comes while the large government contractor continues its decades-long business relationship with the U.S. Department of Defense.

HNC has been in business for 29 years and employs 1,200 people across 18 offices in 47 states and 20 countries.

The DAWSON companies are subsidiaries of Hawaiian Native Corp., “a Native Hawaiian Organization federally certified by the U.S. Small Business Administration since 2004,” according to the website. Core serv­ices include professional and technical services, construction, operations and maintenance, and environmental services.

It is part of the SBA’s 8(a) business development program, which was created to provide support to small, disadvantaged businesses, “particularly with gaining access to the federal marketplace,” according to the Native Hawaiian Organizations Association.

Small businesses owned by Native entities such as NHOs, tribes and Alaska Native corporations are authorized to participate in the SBA 8(a) program under special rules.

While the rules differ depending on the Native entity, the ultimate intent of the Native 8(a) program is to provide Native communities with the ability to develop self-sufficient economic ventures that support their communities, according to NHOA.