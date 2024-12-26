Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Man, 81, dies after being struck by vehicle on Rycroft St. days ago

An 81-year-old man who was stuck by a vehicle Saturday in Keeaumoku has died, Honolulu police said.

Just before 7 p.m., the pedestrian, who was crossing Rycroft Street in a marked crosswalk at the intersection of Ahana Street, was hit by a vehicle driven by a 57-year-old man traveling west on Rycroft, according to the Honolulu Police Department’s Traffic Division.

On Tuesday, the HPD division was notified by the Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office that the 81-year-old man had died.

Police said neither speed, drugs, nor alcohol appear to be contributing factors in this collision.

This was Oahu’s 52nd traffic fatality of 2024 compared with 54 at the same time in 2023

