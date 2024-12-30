Magnitude 4.3 quake shakes southeast flank of Mauna Loa

A magnitude 4.3 earthquake shook the southeastern flank of Mauna Loa late Sunday night, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake struck at 11:05 p.m., approximately 1.2 miles west-southwest of Pahala at a depth of 19.1 miles. Residents in nearby areas reported light to moderate shaking, though no significant damage was immediately noted.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center confirmed that the earthquake did not pose a tsunami threat. “No tsunami is expected,” the center stated, adding that shaking may have been felt in some areas.

The USGS’ “Did you feel it?” online survey for the earthquake garnered hundreds of responses throughout the Big Island.

The USGS and local authorities continue to monitor the region for aftershocks.