Snake statue ready for 2025

TSU, Japan >> A massive statue of a snake — the Chinese zodiac sign for 2025 — has been installed at Tatsumizu Shrine in Tsu.

Local residents used lightweight steel and plastic foam to create the 10 1/2-foot, 440-pound statue. It took about a month to complete the work.

The statue was displayed after a procession of local children eagerly pulled it around the shrine in a cart.

“I hope the new year will be a good year for the economy, as represented by this snake holding large gold coins,” said Kimio Masui, 76, who headed the project.

The statue is scheduled to be on display through the end of March.