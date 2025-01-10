Heavy rains, winds prompt warnings, school closures on Maui

Severe thunderstorms and heavy rains on the island of Maui have prompted the National Weather Service in Honolulu to issue a severe thunderstorm warning and a flash flood warning today.

The severe thunderstorm warning is in effect until 7 a.m., while the flash flood warning will remain active until 7:30 a.m.

Radar indicated severe thunderstorms at 5:23 a.m., with storms stretching from Waikapu to Kaupo and moving southwest at 10 mph, according to the NWS. Wind gusts of up to 70 mph have been reported, posing significant risks to trees, roofs and outbuildings.

Weather officials described the situation as dangerous, with widespread wind damage likely across the island. Locations expected to be affected include Kahului, Honokohau, Haliimaile, Kipahulu, Wailuku, Makawao, Paia, Keokea, Olowalu, Wailea, Waihee and Kaanapali.

Hazardous road conditions and power outages resulting from the adverse weather have prompted the state Department of Education to close public schools in east, south and west Maui to students and staff today.

The affected schools include Hana High & Elementary, Kamali‘i Elementary, Kihei Elementary, Lokelani Intermediate, Kulanihako‘i High, King Kamehameha III Elementary, Princess Nahi‘ena‘ena Elementary, Lahaina Intermediate and Lahainaluna High, according to a DOE spokesperson.

Affected schools are notifying families directly.

Meanwhile, the heavy rains have soaked eastern Maui, with rainfall rates reaching between 2 and 4 inches per hour, according to the NWS. Water levels in streams, particularly around Hanawi Stream and Oheo Gulch, have risen sharply, increasing the risk of flooding in low-lying areas.

Roads in several locations may be closed due to runoff, and landslides are possible in steep terrain. Some areas that will experience flash flooding include Kahului, Kihei, Lahaina, Kula, Pukalani, Makawao, Keokea, Haliimaile, Paia, Puunene, Haiku-Pauwela, Wailea, Pauwela, Maalaea, Huelo, Ulupalakua, Makena, Waikapu, Wailuku and Waiehu.

Authorities are urging residents to take immediate precautions. Residents should avoid streams, rivers and drainage ditches, even if they appear dry, as conditions can change rapidly.