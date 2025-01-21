Man, 33, dies after being set on fire in Kalihi weeks ago

A 33-year-old man who was set on fire last month while he slept in a limousine parked in Kalihi died early this morning, according to the Honolulu Police Department.

At 1:48 a.m., “the victim’s condition worsened and the pronouncement of his death was made,” an HPD highlight said. The case has been reclassified as second-degree murder.

The city Department of the Medical Examiner has not released the man’s name or the cause and manner of his death.

Police said that at about 9:50 p.m. on Dec. 27, the victim was sleeping in a black limousine in Kalihi while a second victim, a 30-year-old man, was standing outside.

Three suspects approached them and one of them “pointed a gun” at the 30-year-old and ordered him to get into the vehicle, according to police. The man refused and ran.

“The same suspect threw an unknown liquid” on the 33-year-old man “and set him on fire,” HPD said. The three suspects fled in a silver vehicle toward Ala Moana before police arrived.

During the course of the investigation, HPD said, detectives interviewed witnesses, located and reviewed hours of surveillance, and examined evidence. Police found and recovered the car the trio allegedly used the night of the attack.

Kaui Lee Manners, 45, was arrested on Sand Island Access Road at about 10 p.m. on Jan. 8 by HPD Crime Reduction Unit officers for two outstanding contempt warrants and on suspicion of second-degree attempted murder in the attack that left the victim in critical condition with severe burns. She has not been charged in connection with the case and was released Jan. 10 pending investigation.

On Jan. 6, a 35-year-old suspect, Darryl Lee, was arrested in connection with the case at 9:51 p.m. by officers in the Sand Island area. He was released Jan. 8 pending investigation, according to police.

One other suspect remained at large.