FEMA funding to restore some of Lahaina’s historic buildings

U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz said Hawaii will receive nearly $9.8 million in new federal funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to support the ongoing recovery effort on Maui following the devastating Aug. 8, 2023 2wildfires.

The funding will help the community of Lahaina rebuild the Waiola Church, Hale Aloha Museum, the Old Lahaina Courthouse building, and the Master’s Reading Room, Schatz (D-Hawaii) said.

“Waiola Church is an important part of Lahaina’s history, heritage, and community,” Schatz, a senior member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, said in a news release. “This new funding will help us restore some of Lahaina’s historic buildings and help bring this community back.”

In December, Schatz said he helped secure an estimated $1.6 billion in new Maui recovery funding to build permanent housing for survivors, “in addition to almost $500 million to support economic development, small business needs, water infrastructure, and more.”