HPD investigates several assault cases

The Honolulu Police Department investigated several assault cases today, including one in Waikiki that required medical intervention.

Police opened up an assault investigation early Sunday after an 18-year-old man was injured following an altercation at a Waikiki liquor establishment.

Police in a Criminal Investigation Division Daily Bulletin that the incident occurred around 12:20 a.m. The man sustained a head injury and was brought to an area hospital in critical condition, they said.

Police also responded to a report that a 71-year-old man had assaulted a 71-year-old woman at about 10:30 a.m. in Waimanalo. They said the woman sustained minor injuries, and the man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of assault in the second degree.

Police also made an arrest after responding to a report that a 73-year-old man had assaulted his 43-year-old girlfriend with a unidentified “metal object” at about 1:45 p.m. in the Pearl City area. Police arrested the man on suspicion of second degree assault at about 1:55 p.m.