TODAY

SOCCER

OIA Boys Division I Tournament: Fifth place, Campbell vs. Pearl City. Third place:

Kaiser vs. Kalani, 7 p.m. Games at Castle.

ILH Division I boys: Single Elimination Tournament–Kamehameha at Punahou, 3:30 p.m.; Mid-Pacific at ‘Iolani, 3:30 p.m.

ILH Division II boys: Single Elimination Tournament–Le Jardin at Saint Louis, 3:30 p.m.; Damien vs. Pac-Five, 3:30 p.m. at

Kapiolani Park field No. 1.

SWIMMING

ILH: Championships, trials, 5 p.m., at Punahou.

OIA: Championships, trials, 3:15 p.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park.

VOLLEYBALL

College men: Hawaii alumni match, 7 p.m., at Stan Sheriff Center.

WRESTLING

OIA: Dual Meet Championships, 4:30 p.m. at Farrington.

ILH boys: Kamehameha vs. Pac-Five, 5:30 p.m.; Saint Louis vs. Damien, 5:30 p.m.; ‘Iolani vs. Punahou, 5:30 p.m.; matches at Mid-Pacific.

ILH girls: Round Robin, 9:30 a.m., at Mid-Pacific.

SATURDAY

AIR RIFLERY

ILH: Pac-Five at Saint Louis, 9 a.m.;

Kamehameha vs. Punahou, 9 a.m., at

St. Francis; Sacred Hearts at Mid-Pacific, 9 a.m.; Island Pacific vs. Sacred Hearts, 12:30 p.m., at Mid-Pacific; Punahou at St. Francis, 2 p.m.

BASKETBALL

Big West men: UC Davis at Hawaii, 7 p.m.

ILH Division I boys: Kamehameha at Saint Louis, 5:30 p.m.; Maryknoll at Punahou,

6 p.m.; ‘Iolani at St. Francis, 6 p.m.

ILH Division I girls: Single Elimination Tournament–Kamehameha at ‘Iolani, 5 p.m.

ILH Division I-AA boys: Punahou at Saint Louis, 4 p.m.

ILH Division II boys: Kamehameha at

Hanalani, 2:30 p.m.; Hawaii Baptist at Damien, 5 p.m.; University at Le Jardin, 5 p.m.

ILH Division II girls: Single Elimination Tournament–St. Francis vs. Le Jardin, time and location TBA.

OIA East boys: Farrington at Roosevelt; Kailua at Moanalua; Kaimuki at Castle;

Kalani at Kaiser; McKinley at Kahuku. JV at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow. Varsity only:

Anuenue at Kalaheo, 5:30 p.m.

OIA West boys: Aiea at Pearl City;

Campbell at Radford; Kapolei at Waianae; Leilehua at Mililani; Waipahu at Nanakuli. JV at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow.

DIVING

ILH: Championships, 2 p.m., at ‘Iolani.

OIA: Championships, finals, 10 a.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park.

SOCCER

OIA Boys Division I Tournament: Final—Kapolei vs. Mililani, 7 p.m. at Kaiser.

OIA Boys Division II Tournament: Third place—Aiea vs. Waipahu, 2 p.m. Final—

Kalaheo vs. Waialua, 5 p.m. Games at Kaiser.

ILH Division I boys: Single Elimination Tournament–Kamehameha/Punahou

winner vs. Mid-Pacific/’Iolani winner, time and location TBD.

ILH Division II boys: Single Elimination Tournament–Le Jardin/Saint Louis winner vs. Damien/Pac-Five winner, time and

location TBD.

SWIMMING

ILH: Championships, finals, 4 p.m., at Punahou.

OIA: Championships, finals, 2:15 p.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park.

WATER POLO

College women: Arizona State vs.

Hawaii, noon at the Duke Kahanamoku Aquatic Complex.

WRESTLING

OIA: Dual Meet Championships, 10 a.m. at Farrington.

OIA

Thursday

Boys Division I Tournament

Semifinals

Mililani 3, Kalani 2

Kapolei 5, Kaiser 1

Goal scorers—Mil: Jvon Cunningham, Liam McGehee, Noah Ungos. Kaln: Kane Enomoto, Brison Kim. Kap: Joe Wren 2, Hunter Hoogenwerf, Kawika Kelii, Shamar Robertson Kais: Nathan Magee.

Boys Division II Tournament

Semifinals

Waialua 2, Waipahu 0

Kalaheo 5, Aiea 0

Goal scorers—Wail: Emerick Agtina,

Gabrial Baptista. Kalh: Jaden Amasiu,

Kainoa Ferguson, Lorenzo Hernandez, Kai Takahashi, own goal.

Wednesday

Boys Division I Tournament

Fifth-place semifinals

Pearl City 3, Roosevelt 0

Campbell 2, Kailua 1

Goal scorers—PC: Thomas King 2,

Peyton Wagner. Camp: Marcus Manipon, Jeven Wilson. Kail: Jackson Bunting.

Boys Division II Tournament

First Round

Aiea 1, Farrington 0, OT

Waipahu 1, McKinley 0

Goal scorers—Aiea: Rycin Crisostomo. Waip: Shane Nakamura.