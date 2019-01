SHARE















TODAY

BASKETBALL

Big West men: Long Beach State at Hawaii, 7 p.m., at Stan Sheriff Center.

PacWest men: Biola vs. Chaminade, 7:30 p.m., at McCabe Gym.

PacWest women: Biola vs. Chaminade, 5:30 p.m., at McCabe Gym.

ILH Division I boys: Saint Louis at Kamehameha, 5:30 p.m.; Maryknoll at Mid-Pacific, 6 p.m.; Punahou at ‘Iolani, 6:30 p.m.

ILH Division I-AA boys: Punahou at ‘Iolani, 5 p.m.

OIA East boys: Farrington at Kalani; Kahuku at Kalaheo; Kailua at McKinley; Kaiser at Moanalua; Roosevelt at Kaimuki. JV at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow. Varsity only: Anuenue at Castle, 5:30 p.m.

OIA West boys: Aiea at Waianae; Campbell at Mililani; Kapolei at Leilehua; Nanakuli at Radford; Pearl City at Waialua. JV at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow.; Campbell at Mililani, JV at 5:30 p.m., varsity at 7:30 p.m.

SOCCER

HHSAA Division I girls state championships: Quarterfinals–Pearl City vs. King Kekaulike, 1 p.m.; ‘Iolani vs. Konawaena, 3 p.m.; Campbell, 5 p.m.; Mililani vs. Kamehameha, 7 p.m.; matches at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex Main Stadium.

HHSAA Division II girls state championships: Quarterfinals–Sacred Hearts vs. Kamehameha-Hawaii, field 6; Kapaa vs. Kalaheo, field 7; Makua Lani vs. Kauai, field 8; Hawaii Prep vs. Pac-Five, field 9; all matches begin at 3 p.m. at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex. Also, consolation semifinals–Seabury Hall vs. Leilehua, field 7; Waialua vs. Waianae, field 8; both matches begin at 1 p.m. at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex.

SURFING

World Surf League: Volcom Pipe Pro, 8 a.m., at Banzai Pipeline, surf permitting.

FRIDAY

BASEBALL

College: Howard Payne vs. Hawaii Pacific, 7 p.m. at Hans L’Orange Park.

BASKETBALL

PacWest: Azusa Pacific vs. Hawaii Hilo, women at 5 p.m.; men at 7:30 p.m. at UHH Gym.

SOCCER

HHSAA Division I girls state championships: Semifinals–Match 6 winner vs. Match 7 winner, 5 p.m.; Match 5 winner vs. Match 8 winner, 7 p.m.; matches at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex Main Stadium. Also, fifth-place semifinals–Match 6 loser vs. Match 7 loser, field 8; Match 5 loser vs. Match 8 loser, field 7; both matches begin at 3 p.m. at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex.

HHSAA Division II girls state championships: Semifinals–Match 10 winner vs. Match 9 winner, 1 p.m.; Match 8 winner vs. Match 7 winner, 3 p.m.; both matches at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex Main Stadium. Also, fifth-place semifinals–Match 10 loser vs. Match 9 loser, field 6; Match 8 loser vs. Match 7 loser, field 9; both matches begin at 3 p.m. at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex.

SOFTBALL

College: Rollins vs. Chaminade, Time TBD at Central Oahu Regional Park.

WRESTLING

ILH girls: Dual Meet Tournament, 5:30 p.m., at ‘Iolani.

OIA Eastern Divison Championship: 4:30 p.m. at Farrington.

OIA Western Division Championship: 4:30 p.m. at Pearl City.

VOLLEYBALL

College men: Stanford at Hawaii, 7 p.m., at Stan Sheriff Center.

HHSAA Girls Division II Soccer State Championships

at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex

Sacred Hearts 1, Leilehua 0, OT

Goal Scorers–SHA: Christiann Arakawa.

Kapaa 3, Seabury 2

Goal Scorers–Kap: Dina Hayes 2, Maya Loughead. Sea: Madelyn Dougherty, Meika Dunnill.

Makua Lani 1, Waianae 0, OT

Goal Scorers–MLC: Tia Lurbiecki.

Hawaii Prep 8, Waialua 0

Goal Scorers–HPA: Bella Police 3, Emi Higgins 2, Alianna West, Malia Brost, Riley Sohriakoff.

HHSAA Boys Division I Soccer State Championships

Seeds

No. 1 Hawaii Prep

No. 2 King Kekaulike

No. 3 Punahou

No. 4 Kapolei

Monday

First Round

Kalani vs. Hilo at Bayfront Park, 3 p.m.

Kaiser at ‘Iolani, 3:15 p.m.

Pearl City vs. Baldwin at War Memorial Stadium, 4:30 p.m.

Campbell at Mililani, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 7

Quarterfinals

At Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex

King Kekaulike vs. Mililani/Campbell winner, 1 p.m.

Kapolei vs. Baldwin/Pearl City winner, 3 p.m.

Hawaii Prep vs. ‘Iolani/Kaiser winner, 5 p.m.

Punahou vs. Hilo/Kalani winner, 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 8

Semifinals

Kekaulike winner vs. Punahou winner, 5 p.m.

Hawaii Prep winner vs. Kapolei winner, 7 p.m.

Fifth-Place Bracket

Kekaulike loser vs. Punahou loser, 3 p.m.

Hawaii Prep loser vs. Kapolei loser, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 9

Fifth-place game, 3 p.m.

Third-place game, 3 p.m.

Championship game, 7 p.m.

HHSAA Boys Division II Soccer State Championships

Seeds

No. 1 Kamehameha-Hawaii

No. 2 Saint Louis

No. 3 Kalaheo

No. 4 Kapaa

Thursday

First Round

At Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex

Kamehameha-Hawaii vs. Waialua, 3 p.m.

Kapaa vs. Seabury Hall, 3 p.m.

Saint Louis vs. Waipahu, 3 p.m.

Kalaheo vs. Makua Lani, 3 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 8

Semifinals

KS-Hawaii/Waialua winner vs. Kapaa/Seabury winner, 1 p.m.

Saint Louis/Waipahu winner vs. Kalaheo/Makua Lani winner, 3 p.m.

Consolation Bracket

KS-Hawaii/Waialua loser vs. Kapaa/Seabury loser, 3 p.m.

Saint Louis/Waipahu loser vs. Kalaheo/Makua Lani loser, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 9

Consolation game, 3 p.m.

Third-place game, 3 p.m.

Championship game, 5 p.m.

HHSAA Girls Basketball Division I State Championships

Seeds

No. 1 ‘Iolani, No. 2 Waiakea, No. 3 Lahainaluna, No. 4 Kahuku

Monday

First Round

Leilehua at Konawaena, 4 p.m.

Kekaulike/Maui winner vs. Kaiser, at TBD, 5 p.m.

Radford at Kalani, 6 p.m.

Mililani at Kamehameha, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 7

Quarterfinals

At Moanalua

‘Iolani vs. Kaiser winner, 5 p.m.

Kahuku vs. Konawaena/Leilehua winner, 7 p.m.

At McKinley

Waiakea vs. Kalani/Radford winner, 5 p.m.

Lahainaluna vs. Kamehameha/Mililani winner, 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 8

Semifinals

At Stan Sheriff Center

Waiakea winner vs. Lahainaluna winner, 5 p.m.

‘Iolani winner vs. Kahuku winner, 7 p.m.

Fifth-place bracket

‘Iolani loser vs. Kahuku loser, 1 p.m.

Waiakea loser vs. Lahainaluna loser, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 9

At Blaisedell Center

Fifth-place game, 9 a.m.

At Stan Sheriff Center

Third-place game, 1 p.m.

Championship game, 7 p.m.

HHSAA Girls Basketball Division II State Championships

Seeds

No. 1 Hawaii Baptist, No. 2 Seabury Hall, No. 3 Castle, No. 4 Hawaii Prep

Wednesday

First Round

At Damien

Waimea vs. Waipahu, 5 p.m.

Farrington vs. St. Francis, 7 p.m.

At Kalani

Kau vs. University, 5 p.m.

Hanalani vs. Kamehameha-Hawaii, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 7

Quarterfinals

At Damien

Hawaii Prep vs. Waimea/Waipahu winner, 5:30 p.m.

Hawaii Baptist vs. Farrington/St. Francis winner, 7:30 p.m.

At Kalani

Castle vs. Hanalani/KSH winner, 5 p.m.

Seabury Hall vs. Kau/ULS winner, 7 p.m.

Consolation

At Damien

Farrington/St. Francis loser vs. Waimea/Waipahu loser, 3:30 p.m.

At Kalani

Hanalani/KS-Hawaii loser vs. Kau/University loser, 3 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 8

Semifinals

At Damien

Seabury winner vs. Castle winner, 5:30 p.m.

HBA winner vs. HPA winner, 7:30 p.m.

Fifth-place bracket

At Kalani

Seabury loser vs. Castle lsoer, 3 p.m.

HBA loser vs. Hawaii Prep loser, 5 p.m.

Consolation

Championship game, 11 p.m. at Stan Sheriff Center

Saturday, Feb. 9

At Stan Sheriff Center

Fifth-place game, 11 a.m.

Third-place game, 3 p.m.

Championship game, 5 p.m.

ILH

Division I-AA boys

Kamehameha 56, Saint Louis 31

Leading Scorers—KSK: Micah Akiu 15, Jonathan Horcajo 11. StL: Brennan Cabral 9.

ILH Division II boys

Hawaii Baptist 66, Hanalani 46

Leading Scorers—Han: Cristoffer Harrison 14, Kona Carruthers 10. HBA: Max Wiemken 35.

BIIF

Kamehameha-Hawaii 56, St. Joseph 29.

Leading Scorers—KSH: Kaupena Yasso 13. StJ: Nathan Faletoi 10