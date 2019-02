TODAY BASEBALL >> College: Portland at Hawaii, 1:05 p.m., at Les Murakami Stadium. >> College: Hawaii Hilo vs. Hawaii Pacific (DH), 11 a.m. at Hans L’Orange Park. SOFTBALL >> College: Pacific (Ore.) vs. Hawaii Pacific Read More

TODAY

BASEBALL

>> College: Portland at Hawaii, 1:05 p.m., at Les Murakami Stadium.

>> College: Hawaii Hilo vs. Hawaii Pacific (DH), 11 a.m. at Hans L’Orange Park.

SOFTBALL

>> College: Pacific (Ore.) vs. Hawaii Pacific (DH), noon at Howard A. Okita Field.

>> College: British Columbia vs. Chaminade (doubleheader), 2:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park.

VOLLEYBALL

>> College men: Lincoln Memorial at Hawaii, 5 p.m., at Stan Sheriff Center.

MONDAY

BASKETBALL

>> HHSAA Boys Division I State Championships: First round—‘Iolani at Hilo, 3:30 p.m.; Kapolei at Baldwin, 5 p.m.; Kalaheo at Kailua, 6 p.m.; Kahuku at Punahou, 6 p.m.

SOFTBALL

>> College: Marymount (Calif.) vs. Hawaii Pacific (doubleheader), noon at Howard A. Okita Field. British Columbia vs. Chaminade (doubleheader), 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park

BASKETBALL

College Women: Big West

>> UC Irvine at UC Santa Barbara

>> Cal Poly at UC Riverside

>> CSUN at Cal State Fullerton

>> Long Beach State at Hawaii

ILH Division II Boys

Single-Elimination Tournament, Championship

>> University 47, Hawaii Baptist 38

Leading Scorers—HBA: Justin Ishida 12. ULS: Leif Fautanu 16, Josh Away 10.