Today

No major local sporting events scheduled.

WEDNESDAY

No major local sporting events scheduled.

SANDY BEACH CONTEST

Sunday

Male

18-under: 1. Nathanael Cantrell 13.00. 2. Kaya Paulsen 12.17. 3. Pono Estores 12.00.

50-older: 1. Kai Santos 13.66. 2. BK Holt 12.17. 3. Carlton Young 11.16.

Open: 1. Dane Torres 16.67. 2. Kai Santos 15.16. 3. Wyatt Yee 13.84.

Men handboard: 1. Wyatt Yee 14.17. 2. BK Holt 13.16. 3. Seth Danner 11.00

Mini boogie: 1. Drake Hewelu 12.83. 2. Joel Addabbo 12.83. 3. Okoa Thomas 12.34.

Ages 19-49: 1. Dane Torres 15.17. 2. Kealii Punley 14.40. 3. Kanealii Wilcox 12.50.

Female

Open: 1. Delori Gomes 11.50. 2. Kyla lozis 9.66. 3. Chelsea Barnes 8.67.

Women handboard: 1. Delori Gomes 16.33. 2. Chelsea Barnes 11.50. 3. Jana Walden 11.50.