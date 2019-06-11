Today
No major local sporting events scheduled.
WEDNESDAY
No major local sporting events scheduled.
SANDY BEACH CONTEST
Sunday
Male
18-under: 1. Nathanael Cantrell 13.00. 2. Kaya Paulsen 12.17. 3. Pono Estores 12.00.
50-older: 1. Kai Santos 13.66. 2. BK Holt 12.17. 3. Carlton Young 11.16.
Open: 1. Dane Torres 16.67. 2. Kai Santos 15.16. 3. Wyatt Yee 13.84.
Men handboard: 1. Wyatt Yee 14.17. 2. BK Holt 13.16. 3. Seth Danner 11.00
Mini boogie: 1. Drake Hewelu 12.83. 2. Joel Addabbo 12.83. 3. Okoa Thomas 12.34.
Ages 19-49: 1. Dane Torres 15.17. 2. Kealii Punley 14.40. 3. Kanealii Wilcox 12.50.
Female
Open: 1. Delori Gomes 11.50. 2. Kyla lozis 9.66. 3. Chelsea Barnes 8.67.
Women handboard: 1. Delori Gomes 16.33. 2. Chelsea Barnes 11.50. 3. Jana Walden 11.50.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.