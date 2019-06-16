TODAY
PADDLING
>> Oahu Hawaiian Canoe Racing Association: Father’s Day Regatta, 8:30 a.m., at Nanakuli Beach Park.
MONDAY
GOLF
>> Manoa Cup: qualifying round, 6:30 a.m. at Oahu Country Club.
PADDLING
Hui Wa‘a
Windward Kai Regatta, at Kailua Beach Park
Team Standings
Manu O Ke Kai 125
Na Keiki O Ka Mo`i 52
Alapa Hoe Canoe Club 49
Kaneohe 40
Ka Mamalahoe Canoe Club 32
Waikiki Yacht Club 22
Waikiki Beach Boys 19
Lokahi 17
I Mua 15
Hale’iwa Outrigger 15
Kai Poha 14
Kalihi Kai 13
Pukana O Ke Kai 13
Kamehameha 13
Kamaha’o Canoe Club 8
Lahui O Ko’olau 7
Kumulokahi-Elks 5
Olelo O Ke Ola 0
Windward Kai -5
Individual Standings
Specials
1, Hale’iwa Outrigger 2:51.06 (Curielle Duffy, Scott Stephenson, Troy Lehmkuhl, Nani Manning, Kay Barnes, Noa De Guair); 2, Lahui O Ko’olau 4:38.95
Mixed Men and Women 60
1, Manu O Ke Kai 4:56.35 (Lyndy Gasior, Ron Barron, Ed Kama, Helen Kalili, Linda Cox, Benny Quitevis); 2, Waikiki Yacht Club 5:02.89; 3, Alapa Hoe Canoe Club 5:15.47.
Women 65
1, Na Keiki O Ka Mo`i 5:40.16 (CJ Ryan, Bea Anderson, Georgia Campbell, Mapu Auwae, Terrie Kaleohano, Peppy Martin); 2, Manu O Ke Kai 5:49.65; 3, Kai Poha 5:50.61.
Men 65
1, Alapa Hoe Canoe Club 4:46.63 (Kamu Magno, Dickie Chow, John Cardenas, Vernon Ramos, Dan Gagich, Shaka Madali); 2, Na Keiki O Ka Mo`i 4:47.90; 3, Lokahi 4:53.66.
Women 60
1, Hale’iwa Outrigger 5:15.43 (Nani Manning, Deidre M. Erickson, Jane Duncan, Folly Murdock, Annie Smith, Jennifer Smith); 2, Ka Mamalahoe Canoe Club 5:36.37; 3, Manu O Ke Kai 5:37.48.
Men 60
1, Manu O Ke Kai 4:17.28 (Derek Leeloy, Thomas Schlotman, Michael Knott, Benny Quitevis, Ron Barron, Ed Kama); 2, Alapa Hoe Canoe Club 4:35.89; 3, Ka Mamalahoe Canoe Club 4:41.56.
Women 70
1, Na Keiki O Ka Mo`i 6:48.05 (Georgia Campbell, Geri Tavares, CJ Ryan, Rosie Loke Angeles, Aunty Kalei Keamo, Randy Pisani)
Men 70
1, Alapa Hoe Canoe Club 4:44.44 (Vernon Ramos, Shaka Madali, Clayton Kaichi, Ka’ai Fernandez, Leonard Lepine, Dickie Chow); 2, Ka Mamalahoe Canoe Club 5:22.83; 3, Kai Poha 5:32.33.
Girls 12
1, Na Keiki O Ka Mo`i 2:47.60 (Faith Manlapit, Pua Marks, Skylee-Rogue Savini, Alia Smith, Lexy Calarruda, Saidee Pena-Maxwell); 2, Kaneohe 2:52.84; 3, Manu O Ke Kai 2:58.72.
Boys 12
1, Manu O Ke Kai 2:32.56 (Brody Downham, Tai Driscoll, Rayce Pactol, Kea Lerner, Makai Farm, Marvin Defreitas); 2, Kalihi Kai 2:42.81; 3, Na Keiki O Ka Mo`i 2:44.53
Girls 13
1, Manu O Ke Kai 2:31.53 (Keegan Williams, Roma Lerner, Hayley Littlejohn, Avalon Horne, Olivia Souza, Blake Bowman); 2, Na Keiki O Ka Mo`i 2:41.32; 3, Kalihi Kai 2:41.90.
Boys 13
1, Hale’iwa Outrigger 2:12.86 (Joshua Asano, Leon Kendrick, Nalu Lewis, Ryan Miller, Tyler Stephenson, Zander Manoha); 2, Manu O Ke Kai 2:22.92; 3, Kaneohe 2:34.06.
Girls 14
1, Manu O Ke Kai 2:32.46 (Shellcie Glasco, Kalena Kamikawa, Paris Apuakehau, Shavelle Goodell-Wilson, Kirah Evile, Janae Davis); 2, Kamaha’o Canoe Club 2:32.87; 3, Kalihi Kai 2:38.22.
Boys 14
1, Manu O Ke Kai 2:10.81 (Kacen Ching, Thomas Schlotman, Kaleb Rallita, Kapena Gormley, Michael Wilson, Ikaika McCormick); 2, Alapa Hoe Canoe Club 2:13.39; 3, Hale’iwa Outrigger 2:14.57.
Mixed Boys and Girls 12
1, Manu O Ke Kai 2:29.99 (Mia Gomersall, Tai Driscoll, Noah Souza, Taite Leinau, Marvin Defreitas, Liliana Benedict); 2, Kalihi Kai 2:38.94; 3, Lokahi 2:39.66.
Mixed Novice B
1, Kaneohe 2:07.59 (Yari Bonilla, Zachary Pilien, Dev Dolan, Matthew Sakaria, Nainoa Bayone-figueroa, Carissa Calkins); 2, Pukana O Ke Kai 2:14.49; 3, I Mua 2:19.15.
Women Novice B
1, Manu O Ke Kai 2:17.86 (Susie Arendt, Jennifer Ignacio, Tamara Brink, Molly O Keefe, Jackie Reiser, Viana Villasenor); 2, Lokahi 2:25.37; 3, Kaneohe 2:30.95.
Men Novice B
1, Pukana O Ke Kai 4:35.84 (Nick Horio, Lorgan Pau-Tusi, Mike Clary, Jacob Ayala, Scott Ebert, Mike McHugh); 2, I Mua 4:44.50; 3, Alapa Hoe Canoe Club 5:38.99.
Girls 15
1, Manu O Ke Kai 5:17.54 (Gianna Van Blyenburg, Naia Driscoll, Kaitlyn Almarez, Riley Kealoha, Jayda Heard, Kiani Amantiad); 2, Lahui O Ko’olau 5:23.13; 3, Na Keiki O Ka Mo`i 5:27.99.
Boys 15
1, Ka Mamalahoe Canoe Club 4:18.70 (Bryceson Pang, Cade Tanaka, Christopher White Jr, Dorian Golis-Bautista, Frederick Pang, Quentin Frazier); 2, Kamaha’o Canoe Club 4:54.88; 3, Lahui O Ko’olau 5:01.02.
Girls 16
1, Manu O Ke Kai 5:02.22 (Tiffany Ono, Brianna Wood, Zoe Kelii, Chloe Boncato, Tierney Apuakehau, Kalei Baptista); 2, Kaneohe 5:07.06; 3, Na Keiki O Ka Mo`i 5:13.60.
Boys 16
1, Ka Mamalahoe Canoe Club 4:21.03 (Christopher White Jr, Kalama Meyer, Kamualii Estrada, Bryceson Pang, Frederick Pang, Caleb Ledesma); 2, Manu O Ke Kai 4:24.09; 3, Pukana O Ke Kai 4:46.51.
Girls 18
1, Manu O Ke Kai 4:52.07 (Tina Watanabe, Keahi Amina, Pomaika’i Kama, Kiani Watkins-Deckert, Azlynn Gella, Kalei Baptista); 2, Kamehameha 4:55.87; 3, Waikiki Yacht Club 5:00.74.
Boys 18
1, Ka Mamalahoe Canoe Club 4:13.52 (Kalama Meyer, Andrew Dunn, Cade Tanaka, James Caporaletti, Nick Whang, Ama Kikila-Debibar); 2, Manu O Ke Kai 4:14.12; 3, Alapa Hoe Canoe Club 4:15.17.
Mixed Boys and Girls 18
1, Manu O Ke Kai 4:36.71 (Tiffany Ono, Chloe Boncato, Pomaika’i Kama, Ha’aheo Foster-Blomfield, Desmond Kamakele, Jonah Deuz); 2, Alapa Hoe Canoe Club 4:46.56; 3, Kaneohe 4:53.56.
Women 55
1, Waikiki Yacht Club 5:03.96 (Jojo Rasmussen, Debbie Cupp, Ruth Giffard, Jan Higa, Nikki Lynn Deheart, Joy Arizumi); 2, Kaneohe 5:18.50; 3, Manu O Ke Kai 5:26.27.
Men 55
1, Manu O Ke Kai 4:02.85 (Derek Leeloy, Thomas Schlotman, Michael Knott, Darryl Ah Mau, John Hoogsteden, Leleo Kinimaka); 2, Waikiki Yacht Club 4:18.74; 3, Na Keiki O Ka Mo`i 4:19.67.
Mixed Men and Women 55
1, Manu O Ke Kai 4:35.09 (Darryl Ah Mau, John Hoogsteden, Leleo Kinimaka, Bridget Bourdeau, Isabelle Yao, Faith Craycroft); 2, Waikiki Yacht Club 4:43.20; 3, Alapa Hoe Canoe Club 4:53.28.
Women 50
1, Na Keiki O Ka Mo`i 5:05.66 (Branz Williams, Lisa Kaaekuahiwi, Michelle Small, Gail Beckley, Kehau Bellefeuille, Al Momoa); 2, Alapa Hoe Canoe Club 5:12.22; 3, Kumulokahi-Elks 5:18.75.
Men 50
1, Na Keiki O Ka Mo`i 4:14.39 (Al Cambra, Willie Silva, Glin Nelson, Dan Kaaekuahiwi, Hiro Ito, Spam Laupola); 2, Waikiki Beach Boys 4:22.17; 3, I Mua 4:23.16.
Women Novice A
1, Manu O Ke Kai 4:46.02 (Jenna Kiejko, Lili Taliulu, Jacquelyn Reed, Lisa Odland, Crystal Kelii, Kat Wilson); 2, I Mua 5:13.83; 3, Alapa Hoe Canoe Club 5:14.00.
Men Novice A
1, Kai Poha 4:30.11 (Ryan Kamo, Daniel Tanigawa, Aaron Briones, Randall Shiroma, Stitches Grewal, JJ James); 2, Pukana O Ke Kai 4:39.23; 3, Ka Mamalahoe Canoe Club 4:53.36.
Women Freshmen
1, Manu O Ke Kai 9:49.89 (Erica Adamczyk, Barbara Souki, Angelica Gutierrez, Bree Thuston, Molly Weppner, Tracy Maddox); 2, Kamehameha 10:06.56; 3, Lokahi 10:40.17.
Men Freshmen
1, Kaneohe 8:38.08 (Keoni Anderson, Russ Kimokeo, Nai Kahale, Dane Kimokeo, Kekai Kiaaina, Sam Kiaaina); 2, Waikiki Beach Boys 8:56.65; 3, Ka Mamalahoe Canoe Club 8:57.01.
Women Sophomore
1, Kaneohe 10:11.44 (Mo Kleaver, Miki Defiesta, Kaohu Smith, Kale’a Polendey, Tasha Hopkins-Moniz, Mavis Kamanu); 2, Manu O Ke Kai 10:27.21; 3, Na Keiki O Ka Mo`i 10:37.61.
Men Sophomore
1, Waikiki Beach Boys 8:33.35 (Peter Mainz, Eric Ichinose, Charles Meyer, Steve Gerwig, Eric Lentz, Dave Bandy); 2, Manu O Ke Kai 8:54.54; 3, Ka Mamalahoe Canoe Club 9:07.63.
Women Senior
1, Kamehameha 15:02.15 (Angela Pacheco, Carly Yamada, Karysa Inafuku, Kau’i Murakami, Madelyn Weaver, Kailee Jackson); 2, Manu O Ke Kai 15:22.20; 3, Hale’iwa Outrigger 15:53.16.
Men Senior
1, Manu O Ke Kai 12:56.65 (Thomas Pule, Tavita Maea, Noah Alfanta-Lii, Richard Kamikawa, Dylan Farias, Mo DeFreitas); 2, I Mua 13:52.98; 3, Waikiki Beach Boys 14:33.25.
Women 40
1, Lokahi 5:08.50 (Rachel Adams, Esther Widiasih, Kelly McCall, Claudia Pummer, Chloe Heiniemi, Janice DeJesus); 2, Na Keiki O Ka Mo`i 5:11.09; 3, Waikiki Yacht Club 5:17.05.
Men 40
1, Waikiki Beach Boys 4:05.08 (Peter Mainz, Steve Gerwig, Carl Bayaca, Eric Ichinose, Joe Giovannini, Elton Dubois); 2, Manu O Ke Kai 4:06.03; 3, Na Keiki O Ka Mo`i 4:08.07.
Women Open Four
1, Alapa Hoe Canoe Club 4:54.60 (Jerika Moniz, Ashley Lincoln, Lei Okuda, Jessie Higgins); 2, Manu O Ke Kai 4:57.46; 3, Kaneohe 5:06.50.
Men Open Four
1, Manu O Ke Kai 4:17.52 (Mo DeFreitas, Thomas Pule, David Fuga, Tavita Maea); 2, Kaneohe 4:24.99; 3, Lahui O Ko’olau 4:34.84.
Mixed Men and Women 40
1, Alapa Hoe Canoe Club 4:29.72 (Daniel Sanford, Buffy Bodnar, Art Donoho, Charmaine Vergara, Maile Kaohi-Demello, Daniel Moncada); 2, Na Keiki O Ka Mo`i 4:30.82; 3, Manu O Ke Kai 4:38.46.
Mixed Men and Women
1, Alapa Hoe Canoe Club 4:24.93 (Jared Tangonan, Ashley Lincoln, Ryan Sanford, Lei Okuda, Olana Chow, Tyler Sanford); 2, Kaneohe 4:28.03; 3, Kai Poha 4:32.17.
