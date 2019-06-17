Hawaii restaurant to offer free plate lunches on Tuesday following donor gift

An anonymous donor is covering the costs for plate lunches today for the annual L&L 52-cent Plate Lunch Event.

The 14th annual celebration will be held from 10 a.m. to noon at its Keeaumoku Street location only in the Honolulu Walmart.

All attendees who would like a free plate must be in line by 11:30 a.m. to redeem the offer and will be limited to one plate per person. Three plate lunches will be available: Kalua Pork with Cabbage, Chicken Katsu, and Hamburger Steak.

The first 10 customers in line will receive a month’s supply of Pepsi drinks and the first 100 customers will receive a free L&L T-shirt. All funds, including the anonymous donation, will be given in full to Goodwill Industries of Hawaii.

Last year’s event attracted more than 1,500 participants. The annual event commemorates L&L’s birthday.

Eddie Flores and Johnson Kam bought L&L in 1976. However, L&L was officially established in 1952 as L&L Dairy in Waimanalo, formed by Robert and Ida Lee. Today, L&L has close to 200 locations in 14 U.S. States and Japan.