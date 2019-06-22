6-inch water main break closes Kailua-bound lane of Kamehameha Highway in Kaneohe

The Honolulu Board of Water Supply is responding to a 6-inch water main break on Kamehameha Highway before Paleka Road in Kaneohe, according to a city traffic alert.

Honolulu police have closed the far right Kailua-bound lane of Kamehameha Highway just before Fire Station 17 Kaneohe.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area and use alternative routes until the repair is completed.

No other details were provided.