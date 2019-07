[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

TODAY

TENNIS

Tennis Championships of Honolulu: Main Draw, 10 a.m., at UH Tennis Courts.

THURSDAY

TENNIS

Tennis Championships of Honolulu: Main Draw, 10 a.m., at UH Tennis Courts.

63rd Waialae Women’s

Invitational

Monday through Tuesday

At Waialae Country Club

Overall

Low Gross

141–Allysha Mae Mateo.

Low Net

133–Hae Sook Wada

Championship Flight

Low Gross

144–Anna Murata. 164–Jean Nagahiro.

Low Net

139–Jeannie Pak. 145–Sandy Miyamoto.

A Flight

Low Gross

175–Jenny Kim. 180–Shera Hiam.

Low Net

149–Hisako Obara. 151–Susie Macke.

B Flight

Low Gross

170–B.B. Harvey. 176–Ernette Asato.

Low Net

144–Maya Shin. 144–Mimi Fukushima.

C Flight

Low Gross

188–Nami Toyama. 195–Tamiko

Takebayashi.

Low Net

150–Maureen Sapienza. 154–Hyun Soon Pak.

D Flight

Low Gross

188–Juanita Lauti. 194–Tiffany Aull.

Low Net

143–Phuong Pierson. 146–Diane Holzman.

TENNIS

Championships of Honolulu

Tuesday, At UH Tennis Courts

Women’s singles qualifiers

First round

Alycia Parks, United States, def. Haruna Arakawa (6), Japan, 7-5, 6-4.

Tori Kinard, United States, def. Lorraine M. Guillermo (15), United States, 2-6, 6-0 (10-8).

Nastja Kolar (8), Slovenia, def. Epiphany B. Turner, United States, 6-2, 6-1.

Vladica Babic, Montenegro, def. Angelina Gabueva (14), Russia, 6-1, 6-3.

Women’s singles qualifiers

Second round

Giuliana Olmos (1), Mexico, def. Tara Moore (11), Great Britain, 5-0, retired.

Chanel Simmonds (2), South Africa, def. Ramu Ueda (13), Japan, 4-6, 6-3, (11-9).

Michika Ozeki (16), Japan, def. Abbie

Myers (3), Australia, 6-1, 6-0.

Sophia Whittle, United States, def. Katie Volynets (4), United States, 5-7, 6-1, (10-7).

Fatma Al Nabhani (9), Oman, def. Jennifer Elie (5), United States, 6-4, 2-6, (10-3).

Alycia Parks, United States, def. Tori Kinard, United States, 6-0, 1-6, 10-2.

Sophie Chang (7), United States, def.

Hayley Carter (10), United States, 7-6 (5), 6-4 .

Vladica Babic, Montenegro, def. Nastja

Kolar (8), Slovenia, 6-1, 6-4.

Women’s singles, main draw

First round

Whitney Osuigwe (1), United States, def. Alyssa Tobita, United States, 6-4, 6-2.

Emina Bektas, United States, def. Xiaodi You, China, 5-7, 6-3, 6-4.

Mai Hontama, Japan, def. Gail Brodsky, United States, 6-4, 6-3.

Jamie Loeb, United States, def. Yuxuan Zhang (7), China, 6-4, 6-1.

Arina Rodionova (4), Australia, def.

Catherine Harrison, United States, 6-4, 6-2.

Mayo Hibi, Japan, def. Junri Namigata,

Japan, 6-4 6-1.

Women’s doubles, main draw

First round

Usue Maitane Arconada, United States and Caroline Dolehide (1), United States, def. Hailey Baptise, United States and Ellie Doulgas, United States, 6-3, 6-3.

Allura Zamarripa, United States and

Maribella Zamarripa, United States, def. Haruna Arakawa, Japan and Minori

Yonehara, Japan, 6-3, 6-3.

Wimbledon

Tuesday, At London

Ladies’s singles

Quarterfinals

Serena Williams (11), United States, def. Alison Riske, United States, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3.

Barbora Strycova, Czech Republic, def.

Johanna Konta (19), Britain, 7-6 (5), 6-1.

Elina Svitolina (8), Ukraine, def. Karolina Muchova, Czech Republic, 7-5, 6-4.

Simona Halep (7), Romania, def. Shuai Zhang, China, 7-6 (4), 6-1.

Gentlemen’s doubles

Third round

Henri Kontinen, Finland and John Peers (8), Australia, def. Rajeev Ram, United States and Joe Salisbury (12), Britain, 7-6 (2), 6-4, 3-6, 4-6, 13-12 (2).

Quarterfinals

Nicolas Mahut, France and Edouard

Roger-Vasselin (11), France, def. Lukasz Kubot, Poland and Marcelo Melo (1), Brazil, 7-6 (3), 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-3.

Ivan Dodig, Croatia and Filip Polasek,

Slovakia, def. Wesley Koolhof, Netherlands and Marcus Daniell, New Zealand, 6-2, 7-6 (1), 6-3.

Robert Farah, Colombia and Juan Sebastian Cabal (2), Colombia, def. Horia Tecau, Romania and Jean-Julien Rojer (5), Netherlands, 6-4, 3-6, 6-7 (8), 6-4, 11-9.

Ladies’s doubles

Third round

Kristina Mladenovic, France and Timea

Babos (1), Hungary, def. Alize Cornet, France and Petra Martic, Croatia, walkover.

Barbora Strycova, Czech Republic and

Su-Wei Hsieh (3), Chinese Taipei, def. Monica Niculescu, Romania and

Irina-Camelia Begu (15), Romania, 6-3, 6-4.

Elise Mertens, Belgium and Aryna

Sabalenka (6), Belarus, def. Latisha Chan, Chinese Taipei and Hao-Ching Chan (9), Chinese Taipei, 7-5, 6-3.

Quarterfinal

Kristina Mladenovic, France and Timea

Babos (1), Hungary, def. Kveta Peschke, Czech Republic and Nicole Melichar (7), United States, 2-6, 6-2, 9-7.

Mixed doubles

Second round

Andy Murray, Britain and Serena Williams, United States, def. Fabrice Martin, France and Raquel Atawo (14), United States, 7-5, 6-3.

Gabriela Dabrowski, Canada and Mate Pavic (3), Croatia, def. Bethanie

Mattek-Sands, United States and Jamie Murray, Britain, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.

Third round

Franko Skugor, Croatia and Raluca-Ioana Olaru (12), Romania, def. Nikola Mektic, Croatia and Alicja Rosolska (6), Poland, 6-2, 6-2.

Eden Silva, Britain and Evan Hoyt, Britain, def. Saisai Zheng, China and Joran

Vliegen, Belgium, 5-7, 7-6 (5), 6-4.