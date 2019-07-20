TODAY
BASEBALL
>> Cal Ripken 10u Pacific Southwest Regional: Semifinals–Hanford (Calif.) vs. Honolulu Saints; M8K PLAYZ vs. Hana Hou, both at noon; Championship–semifinal winners, 3 p.m.; all games at Central Oahu Regional Park.
GOLF
>> Oahu Country Club Men’s Invitational: Final round, 11 a.m., at Oahu Country Club.
PADDLING
>> Hui Wa‘a Championships, 8:30 a.m., at Keehi Lagoon.
SUNDAY
PADDLING
>> Oahu Hawaiian Canoe Racing Association: Championships, 8:30 a.m., at Keehi Lagoon.
BASEBALL
Cal Ripken 10u Pacific Southwest Regional
Quarterfinals at Central Oahu Regional Park, Friday
>> Hanford (Calif.) 9, Uptown Long Beach (Calif.) 4
>> Hana Hou 10, Yuma (Ariz.) 0
>> M8K PLAYZ 2, Taylorsville (Utah) 1
>> Honolulu Saints 3, Rohnert Park (Calif.) 1
GOLF
OCC Men’s Invitational
At Oahu Country CLub
Second Round
Open Flight
Evan Kawai 72-70–142
Quinton Borseth 70-72–142
Tyler Ota 70-72–142
Nick Ushijima 74-69–143
Zackary Kaneshiro 72-73–145
Tyler Isono 70-75–145
Robert Kim 69-77–146
Jonathan Ota 72-74–146
Chad Umetsu 71-76–147
Peter Jung 70-77–147
Shawn Lu 77-70–147
Mason Nakamura 73-75–148
Nickolaus Nelson 74-75–149
Remington Hirano 77-72–149
Mike Kawate 73-76–149
Joshua Hayashida 73-77–150
Jeren Nishimoto 72-79–151
Trevor Nishiyama 76-75–151
Brandan Kop 76-75–151
Isaac Jaffurs 79-72–151
Robert Nakagawa 77-74–151
Andrew Otani 78-74–152
Yoon Ho Park 78-74–152
Jeffrey B. Weinstein 76-77–153
Shawn Sakoda 77-76–153
Alex Kam 83-71–154
Carl Ho 78-76–154
Andy Okita 74-81–155
Jake Sequin 78-77–155
Marshall Kim Jr. 75-80–155
Joe Phengsavath 79-76–155
Gary Kong 76-79–155
Paul Kimura 75-80–155
Desmond Mello 76-82–158
Thayne Costa 83-75–158
Jun Ho Won 88-72–160
AJ Teraoka 79-86–165
Albert Montalbo 82-86–168
Kaito “Kalani” Frazier 85-83–168
Final Round
Mid-Am Flight
Nick Ushijima 74-69–143
Tyler Isono 70-75–145
Robert Kim 69-77–146
Chad Umetsu 71-76–147
Isac Jaffurs 79-72–151
Robert Nakagawa 77-74–151
Shawn Sakoda 77-76–153
Joe Phengsavath 79-76–155
Eisei Thompson 86-74–160
Shakil Ahmed 80-82–162
Mark Murphy 75-88–163
Daron Rilveria 82-82–164
Leighton Uyeda 86-80–166
Kevin Goto 87-81–168
Ren Frias 84-85–169
Jay Colbert 83-87–170
Robert Gray 91-81–172
Lance Migita 94-83–177
Senior Flight
Jonathan Ota 72-74–146
MIke Kawate 73-76–149
Brandan Kop 76-75–151
Jeffrey B. Weinstein 76-77–153
Carl Ho 78-76–154
Gary Kong 76-79–155
Paul Kimura 75-80–155
Keith Nakamura 79-79–158
Wes Watanabe 76-82–158
Ron Haranda 80-80–160
Lenn Sakata 82-79–160
Matt Gilbertson 81-80–161
Dean Kaya 77-85–162
George Mackertich 86-77–163
Matthew Houar 83-80–163
Ron Komine Jr. 84-79–163
Clesson Pang 89-75–164
Elliot Kano 84-80–164
Kimo Greene 88-78–166
Keith Anderson 80-88–168
Billy Anderson 93-79–172
Kelvin Shoji 93-80–173
Miles K. Moriyama 88-87–175
Brian Pang 92-84–176
Paul Glenn 94/88–182
Super Senior Flight
Phillip Anamizu 79-80–159
Shigeru Matsui 84-78–162
Galvin Fujii 84-80–164
Wendell Kop 83-83–166
David Kochi 85-82–167
Rodney Doo 83-85–168
Garry Hobbs 86-85–171
Gary Haynie 92-81–173
Mervin Matsumoto 86-91-177
Neal Kanda 90-89–179
Clinton Lee 97-84-181
John Okita 93-92–185
Ron Wall 96-90–186
Scotty Anderson 101-95–196
