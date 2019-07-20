TODAY

BASEBALL

>> Cal Ripken 10u Pacific Southwest Regional: Semifinals–Hanford (Calif.) vs. Honolulu Saints; M8K PLAYZ vs. Hana Hou, both at noon; Championship–semifinal winners, 3 p.m.; all games at Central Oahu Regional Park.

GOLF

>> Oahu Country Club Men’s Invitational: Final round, 11 a.m., at Oahu Country Club.

PADDLING

>> Hui Wa‘a Championships, 8:30 a.m., at Keehi Lagoon.

SUNDAY

PADDLING

>> Oahu Hawaiian Canoe Racing Association: Championships, 8:30 a.m., at Keehi Lagoon.

BASEBALL

Cal Ripken 10u Pacific Southwest Regional

Quarterfinals at Central Oahu Regional Park, Friday

>> Hanford (Calif.) 9, Uptown Long Beach (Calif.) 4

>> Hana Hou 10, Yuma (Ariz.) 0

>> M8K PLAYZ 2, Taylorsville (Utah) 1

>> Honolulu Saints 3, Rohnert Park (Calif.) 1

GOLF

OCC Men’s Invitational

At Oahu Country CLub

Second Round

Open Flight

Evan Kawai 72-70–142

Quinton Borseth 70-72–142

Tyler Ota 70-72–142

Nick Ushijima 74-69–143

Zackary Kaneshiro 72-73–145

Tyler Isono 70-75–145

Robert Kim 69-77–146

Jonathan Ota 72-74–146

Chad Umetsu 71-76–147

Peter Jung 70-77–147

Shawn Lu 77-70–147

Mason Nakamura 73-75–148

Nickolaus Nelson 74-75–149

Remington Hirano 77-72–149

Mike Kawate 73-76–149

Joshua Hayashida 73-77–150

Jeren Nishimoto 72-79–151

Trevor Nishiyama 76-75–151

Brandan Kop 76-75–151

Isaac Jaffurs 79-72–151

Robert Nakagawa 77-74–151

Andrew Otani 78-74–152

Yoon Ho Park 78-74–152

Jeffrey B. Weinstein 76-77–153

Shawn Sakoda 77-76–153

Alex Kam 83-71–154

Carl Ho 78-76–154

Andy Okita 74-81–155

Jake Sequin 78-77–155

Marshall Kim Jr. 75-80–155

Joe Phengsavath 79-76–155

Gary Kong 76-79–155

Paul Kimura 75-80–155

Desmond Mello 76-82–158

Thayne Costa 83-75–158

Jun Ho Won 88-72–160

AJ Teraoka 79-86–165

Albert Montalbo 82-86–168

Kaito “Kalani” Frazier 85-83–168

Final Round

Mid-Am Flight

Nick Ushijima 74-69–143

Tyler Isono 70-75–145

Robert Kim 69-77–146

Chad Umetsu 71-76–147

Isac Jaffurs 79-72–151

Robert Nakagawa 77-74–151

Shawn Sakoda 77-76–153

Joe Phengsavath 79-76–155

Eisei Thompson 86-74–160

Shakil Ahmed 80-82–162

Mark Murphy 75-88–163

Daron Rilveria 82-82–164

Leighton Uyeda 86-80–166

Kevin Goto 87-81–168

Ren Frias 84-85–169

Jay Colbert 83-87–170

Robert Gray 91-81–172

Lance Migita 94-83–177

Senior Flight

Jonathan Ota 72-74–146

MIke Kawate 73-76–149

Brandan Kop 76-75–151

Jeffrey B. Weinstein 76-77–153

Carl Ho 78-76–154

Gary Kong 76-79–155

Paul Kimura 75-80–155

Keith Nakamura 79-79–158

Wes Watanabe 76-82–158

Ron Haranda 80-80–160

Lenn Sakata 82-79–160

Matt Gilbertson 81-80–161

Dean Kaya 77-85–162

George Mackertich 86-77–163

Matthew Houar 83-80–163

Ron Komine Jr. 84-79–163

Clesson Pang 89-75–164

Elliot Kano 84-80–164

Kimo Greene 88-78–166

Keith Anderson 80-88–168

Billy Anderson 93-79–172

Kelvin Shoji 93-80–173

Miles K. Moriyama 88-87–175

Brian Pang 92-84–176

Paul Glenn 94/88–182

Super Senior Flight

Phillip Anamizu 79-80–159

Shigeru Matsui 84-78–162

Galvin Fujii 84-80–164

Wendell Kop 83-83–166

David Kochi 85-82–167

Rodney Doo 83-85–168

Garry Hobbs 86-85–171

Gary Haynie 92-81–173

Mervin Matsumoto 86-91-177

Neal Kanda 90-89–179

Clinton Lee 97-84-181

John Okita 93-92–185

Ron Wall 96-90–186

Scotty Anderson 101-95–196